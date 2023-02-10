Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.27% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.