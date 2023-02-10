Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Crown Castle by 111.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $141.00 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

