Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 3,506 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,112 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 589,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,248,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,357. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AOS opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

