Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 383 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,643,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,950,000 after buying an additional 126,678 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Down 0.7 %

AON stock opened at $317.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.57.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

