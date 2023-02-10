Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,789 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor Price Performance

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

