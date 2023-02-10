Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,672 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,064 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 771,306 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

