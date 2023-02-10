Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $449,000 Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.75% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLSA stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.

