Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 502,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 147.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

