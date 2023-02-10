Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.