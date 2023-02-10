Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.71.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $948.19 million, a PE ratio of 103.66, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

About Overstock.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

