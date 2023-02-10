Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.71.
Overstock.com Price Performance
Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $948.19 million, a PE ratio of 103.66, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
