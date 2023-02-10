Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 120,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,244 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

