Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54.

