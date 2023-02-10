Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 6.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 1,849,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,735,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also

