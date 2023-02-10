PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1,987.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $28.20 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

