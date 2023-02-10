Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pandora A/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC cut shares of Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $757.50.

Pandora A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $23.46 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $713.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.66 million.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

