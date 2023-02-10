Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 135,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 75,374 shares.The stock last traded at 26.40 and had previously closed at 26.52.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is 22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

