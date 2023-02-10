Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Gap Down to $344.52

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $344.52, but opened at $330.00. Paycom Software shares last traded at $318.00, with a volume of 297,270 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.05.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

