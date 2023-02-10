Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.40.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a C$52.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total transaction of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$670,801.56.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$45.99 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$40.96 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The stock has a market cap of C$25.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

