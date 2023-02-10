PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) EVP Jaya Goyal Sells 644 Shares

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) EVP Jaya Goyal sold 644 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $10,948.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 6th, Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,576.08.

PepGen stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. PepGen Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts predict that PepGen Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PepGen by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepGen by 36.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 32,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PepGen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in PepGen during the third quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepGen by 17.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 343,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEPG. HC Wainwright began coverage on PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on PepGen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

