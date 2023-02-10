Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Lowered to GBX 665 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.05) to GBX 665 ($7.99) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.17) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.80) to GBX 820 ($9.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 727.50 ($8.75).

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 626.80 ($7.53) on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 501 ($6.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 690.40 ($8.30). The company has a market cap of £6.27 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 618.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 600.72.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

