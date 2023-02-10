Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,995 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $12,693,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,688,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of DOC opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.58%.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

