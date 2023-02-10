Pi Financial Increases Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Price Target to C$1.05

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Treasury Metals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TML stock opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Treasury Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

