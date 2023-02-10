Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of PXD stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.37 and a 200-day moving average of $237.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $200.09 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
