Piper Sandler Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $417.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $395.00 to $417.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $322.48 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.05.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Paycom Software by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after acquiring an additional 432,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 397,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 373.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 223,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,425,000 after acquiring an additional 175,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

