Piper Sandler Boosts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $25.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.76.
Varonis Systems Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of VRNS opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
