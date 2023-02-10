Piper Sandler Boosts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $25.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.76.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of VRNS opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.