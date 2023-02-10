Piper Sandler Increases Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $78.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDAY. Cowen boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.21.
Ceridian HCM Price Performance
NYSE:CDAY opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.