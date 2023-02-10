Piper Sandler Increases Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $78.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDAY. Cowen boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.21.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,850 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

