Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,984,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,032,000 after purchasing an additional 904,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,301,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

NYSE:PAA opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

