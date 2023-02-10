Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) versus Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Planet Labs PBC and Airgain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 1 3 0 2.75 Airgain 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 90.69%. Airgain has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.71%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Airgain.

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Airgain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 9.35 -$137.12 million ($0.73) -6.18 Airgain $70.15 million 1.15 -$10.09 million ($1.00) -7.93

Airgain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Labs PBC. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Planet Labs PBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC -96.96% -27.36% -21.72% Airgain -14.38% -14.35% -9.80%

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Airgain

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services. Its antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, and asset tracking devices. The company was founded on March 20,1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.