Portillo’s Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Portillo’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after buying an additional 752,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth $10,081,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Portillo’s by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 280,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Portillo’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,854,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Portillo’s by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 225,119 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.
