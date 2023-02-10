Portillo’s Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Portillo’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $931.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after buying an additional 752,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth $10,081,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Portillo’s by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 280,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Portillo’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,854,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Portillo’s by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 225,119 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.