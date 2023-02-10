Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Roman Kotlarzewski Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Rating) insider Roman Kotlarzewski sold 150,000 shares of Proton Motor Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £19,500 ($23,440.32).

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Performance

PPS stock opened at GBX 13.13 ($0.16) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.87 million and a P/E ratio of 54.69. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a one year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 22 ($0.26). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.56.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers UPS and solar battery storage products; and solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

