PVH Corp. (PVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 29th

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PVH to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

