PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 205 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 216 ($2.60) to GBX 205 ($2.46) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

OTC PZCUY opened at C$5.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.23. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$5.88.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.