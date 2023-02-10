Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Aura Biosciences, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aura Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01).

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:AURA opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AURA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 301,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 202,844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,362,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,354,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,264,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,660 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

