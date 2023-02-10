Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issued By Zacks Research

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.36 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

