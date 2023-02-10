Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRX. Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $26,996,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Articles

