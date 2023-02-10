Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.3 %

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,308,000 after purchasing an additional 74,667 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,101,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,789,000 after buying an additional 111,309 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.