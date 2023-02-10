Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

CM opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after buying an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after buying an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after buying an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.