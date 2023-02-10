Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for onsemi Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of onsemi in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ON. Susquehanna increased their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on onsemi from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Shares of ON opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

