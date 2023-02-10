Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Timken in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Timken’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Timken Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

NYSE:TKR opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. Timken has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,987. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 543,343 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,940,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,447,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Further Reading

