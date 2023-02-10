Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for New Fortress Energy Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Fortress Energy in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.90.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NFE opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 255.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 82.1% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.