Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Post in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Post’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on POST. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Post Price Performance

POST opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.