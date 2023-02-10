Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Decreased by William Blair

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Twist Bioscience in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $65.13.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

