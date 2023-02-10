Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for YETI in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

YETI opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 71.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

