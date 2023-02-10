Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for YETI in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million.
YETI Trading Down 5.0 %
YETI opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 71.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
