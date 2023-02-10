Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of HIG opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

