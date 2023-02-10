Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Lowered by Northland Capmk

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMRK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $692.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.09.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 69.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $683,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 113.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 101.7% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,133 shares of company stock worth $652,455. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

