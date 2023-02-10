Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Increased by Analyst

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after buying an additional 616,973 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,679,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,048,000 after buying an additional 109,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.