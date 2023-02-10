Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $3.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.96. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $509.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%.
Children’s Place Stock Performance
NASDAQ PLCE opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $517.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.98. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75.
Institutional Trading of Children’s Place
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 253,484 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
About Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
