Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $3.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.96. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $509.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $517.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.98. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 253,484 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.