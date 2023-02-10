Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Bionano Genomics, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bionano Genomics in a report released on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bionano Genomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNGO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $466.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 388,059 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 1,436.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32,184 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 700,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,740,170,000 after buying an additional 25,812 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Articles

