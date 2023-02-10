Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cavco Industries, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Cavco Industries in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cavco Industries’ current full-year earnings is $27.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $290.47 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $303.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.86 and its 200 day moving average is $236.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

