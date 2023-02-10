Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) President Sells $862,660.08 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $862,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,646,715 shares in the company, valued at $93,509,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Beckstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Chris Beckstead sold 83,121 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $1,373,158.92.

On Monday, February 6th, Chris Beckstead sold 68,053 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $1,124,235.56.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.78. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 503.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 112.6% during the second quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 128.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on XM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

